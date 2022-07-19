Tehran: Manushi Chhillar Joins John Abraham, Reveals Look in The Film

John Abraham starrer Tehran has already created quite some buzz. After releasing actor’s look, which received a lot of love and positive response, makers of Tehran have now shared another exciting development regarding the action thriller.

Former Miss World and Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar has now joined John Abraham on location for the film’s shoot. Announcing the same, Manushi tweeted, “Super excited to join the one & only @TheJohnAbraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!🔥🎬” See the tweet here:

John Abraham also welcomed Manushi and wrote, “Welcoming the very talented @ManushiChhillar to the #Tehran team. 🎬”

Rumors had been doing the rounds for quite some time that Manushi might be signing up for a film that would show her action avatar. It was also reported that she will be training hard to play the character.

John Abraham announced the movie in January this year when he shared the poster of the film that featured the iconic skyline of a city. “Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!,” he had written. Earlier this month, he announced that the shoot has begun and wrote, “Lights ✅ Camera ✅Time for some ACTION! 🔥 #Tehran shoot begins!”

Based on true events, Tehran has been generating great buzz ever since announcement, and the addition of Manushi will surely get fans even more pumped up for the movie! Manushi will next be seen The Great India Family opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie is going to be based on a dysfunctional family. It promises comedy and entertainment.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

