Teja Sajja's Much-awaited Superhero Film HanuMan To Hit Theatres On This Date

Teja Sajja’s much-awaited superhero film HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, has become the talk of the town ever since its teaser came out. Now, the release date of the pan-India film has finally been announced by the makers. The Teja Sajja-starrer will debut in theatres on May 12, 2023.

On Monday, January 9, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the release date of the film on Instagram. Along with sharing a small announcement clip, he wrote in the caption, “Hanu-Mann: Superhero film release locked. Will be released in 11 languages. Team Hanu Man finalizes the release date on 12 May 2023.”

HanuMan will be released in 11 languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese.

The plot of the upcoming film is set in a fictional village called Anjanadri, and it follows the life of protagonist Hanumanthu, who gets the powers of Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri. Amritha Aiyer will be seen playing the female lead opposite Teja Sajja in this Prasanth Varma directorial. And actor Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist. The movie also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles.

According to reports, most of the shooting of the film was done in Hyderabad. HanuMan will mark the first part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), followed by Adhira. The movie is bankrolled by K Niranjan Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment, while it is presented by Chaitanya. With Asrin Reddy as the executive producer, the film’s cinematography is handled by Shivendra. And its music is scored by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh.

