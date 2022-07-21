Tejashri Pradhan and Nivedita Saraf Share Photos of Their Dinner Date

Marathi television series Aggabai Sasubai is one of the popular shows on Zee Marathi. The pair of Asawari and Shubhra was loved by the viewers. Nivedita Saraf played the role of mother-in-law while Tejashri Pradhan played her daughter-in-law. The audiences liked the acting of both Tejashri and Nivedita.

Though Nivedita played the role of mother-in-law onscreen, in real life, she is a good friend of Tejashri. Recently both spent time together over dinner and shared their photos on Instagram. Both look very happy in this photo.

“No caption needed. Nivedita Saraf your food is therapy,” wrote Tejashri in the caption of a photo. Fans just loved the picture. One commented, “That is such a lovely picture”. Another one wrote, “ Super picture.”

Nivedita also shared the same photo and captioned it with, “Overdue dinner date with my favourite girl Teju. Broccoli soup, stir-fry veggies and homemade rye cereal bread. And lots and lots of gappa.”

The two share a great bond. Few days back on Tejashri’s birthday, Nivedita shared a beautiful photo with her and penned a cute note. She said, “Happy Birthday dearest Teju, have a wonderful year ahead, may all your wishes come true, love you.”

Nivedita Saraf is not only a great actress but also a great chef. She also has a YouTube channel with over two lakh subscribers. She keeps sharing different recipes through her channel.

On the other hand, Tejashri has appeared in both film and television series. But, she gained popularity after appearing in the TV shows Aggabai Sasubai and Honar Sun Mi Hya Gharchi. She also worked in popular films like Kartavya, Oli Ki suki, Judgement, Babloo Bachelor, and many more.

