Tejashri Pradhan-Starrer Aggabai Sasubai To Be Remade in Kannada Soon

Popular Marathi TV show Aggabai Sasubai is all set to have its Kannada version soon. According to the Instagram page, marathiserials_official, the title of the Kannada remake has not been finalised yet, but currently, the show is in its pre-production stage.

Since its launch in 2019, Aggabai Sasubai has been entertaining small screen viewers. The show, with its engaging storyline, twists and turns has won the audience’s hearts.

The family drama is headlined by Tejashri Pradhan as Shubhra, who shares a strong bond with her widow mother-in-law Asavari played by Nivedita Saraf. Shubra does her best to get her mother-in-law remarried but Asavari’s son Soham played by Ashutosh Patki is against her remarriage.

Later, a hotelier named Raje, played by Girish Oak, falls for Asavari, and the crux of the plot forms when they both tie the knot.

Tejashree Pradhan’s acting and her screen presence have been appreciated by the viewers. Apart from the small screen, Tejashree Pradhan has also hit theatres, Marathi films, and Bollywood films. From Janhvi to Shubhra, many personalities portrayed by Tejashree have helped her become a household name.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if the remake of the Kannada version succeeds like the Marathi one. For the uninitiated, the show has been already made in Tamil titled Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal. The show has been entertaining the Tamil audiences.

Among Marathi TV shows, including Raja Ranichi G Jodi, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshmighath, Devmanus, Honaar Sunn Me Hya Gharchi, and many others have been remade into various languages.

