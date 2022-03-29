Tejasswi Prakash Apologises, Runs Away From Paparazzi; Her Mom Helps Her Escape. Watch

Tejasswi Prakash is undoubtedly one of the most loved television stars. The actress, who is currently headlining Naagin 6, is often photographed by the Mumbai paparazzi — be it on the sets of her show, with her actor beau Karan Kundrra or even if she’s just getting out for a haircut. Recently, a video went viral in which Tejasswi was seen hiding her face from the photographers camped outside her house. Now, another video has surfaced in which Tejasswi is seen running away from the paparazzi.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Tejasswi was seen running away from the cameras and into the house. The actress was seen returning home from what appeared to be her shoot when the paparazzi surrounded her car. Tejasswi was on a call when she got off her car and waded through the cameras to make her way home. She apologised to the paparazzi when they requested her to pose.

The clip also revealed that her mother helped her quick escape. Even Tejasswi’s mother was heard apologising to the media while helping Teju swiftly get into the house. The video has caused a discussion among fans with many requesting the paparazzi to give her space. “Please don’t scare her," a concerned fan said. “Down to earth no attitude. Guys she is on phone she must have an important discussion going on," added another.

“Are yr ghar ke andar chale jaoge kya (You’ll get into the house now?)," another comment on the video read. “Spot her no problem but plz maintain distance guys BTW thank you for This one," a fan suggested.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi has been busy with Naagin 6. A few days ago, Karan revealed that Tejasswi got done with the shoot at 4 am and he made his way to sets to accompany her back home. Karan is often spotted on the sets of the show.

