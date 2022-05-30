Tejasswi Prakash Approached For Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Here's What We Know

Season 10 of the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though no official announcement regarding the show has been made so far, several media reports claim that the makers are already approaching celebrities seeking their participation.

Tejasswi Prakash In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

As per a recent report by TellyChakkar.com, Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash has also been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The entertainment portal claims that Tejasswi is in talks with the makers but no final decision has been made so far. If Tejasswi agrees to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, it will be her third reality show after Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The actress is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal in the lead.

Who Are The Other Celebs Approached For Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

On Sunday, E-Times reported that Nikki Tamboli has also been approached for two big reality shows – Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 10 and a Hindi remake of the Hollywood reality show Temptation Island. It was earlier reported that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have been approached for the dance reality show. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

SRK and Kajol To Judge Jhalak Dikhla Jaa?

It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan were also been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far. News agency IANS also claimed that the show is likely to go on floors in July. “The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floors by July,” the source cited by the news agency claimed.

