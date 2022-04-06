Tejasswi Prakash Arrives in Her New Audi to Accept Award, Steals the Show in Black Gown With Plunging Neckline

Whether on the professional front or painting the town red with her relationship with Karan Kundrra, TV actress Tejasswi Prakash has managed to grasp all the limelight. But recently, the actress grabbed eyeballs for none of the aforementioned reasons, but on Tuesday, Tejasswi turned on the heat as she walked the red carpet of Femina Beautiful Indians 2022. The event was held in Mumbai and was graced by several eminent personalities, but Tejasswi stole away the show on the red carpet and social media can’t keep calm as her several pictures from the event have set the internet on fire.

The Bigg Boss 15’s winner looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sequined black gown, which featured a high front slit and a deep plunging neckline. The Naagin 6 actress sealed her oh-so-glamorous look with silver glittery statement earrings. She opted for a sleek open hairstyle with a middle parting, which honestly made her appear even sexier. Taking her ensemble to another level, Tejasswi chose high heels and a smokey eye look with nude lips. The actress also bagged an award for ‘Celebs For Good’ at the event.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's beautiful pictures here:

Needless to say, netizens have gone crazy after witnessing the actress in a complete diva avatar. One user wrote, “Omg! So fricken gorgeous”. Another commented, “Stunningly gorgeous”. While several users dropped a handful of heart and fire emoticons, a third user wrote, “Woooow”, and ended the comment with a heart-eye emoticon.

For those who don’t know, the actress on Tuesday became the proud owner of a white Audi Q7, which she drove herself to the event. Being the sweetest boyfriend that he is, Karan himself accompanied the actress to an Audi showroom in Mumbai to receive the delivery of Tejasswi’s new ride.

On the work front, Tejasswi’s career graph has been on the rise. After bagging the whopping amount of Rs 40 Lakh for winning Bigg Boss 15, the actress is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and was recently featured in a music video Rula Deti Hai with her beau.

