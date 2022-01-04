Tejasswi Prakash Bashes Karan Kundrra for Walking Away Mid-conversation: 'Have Ba**s to Finish...'

As Bigg Boss season 15 inches closer towards its finale, intense fights and arguments have become quite prevalent among contestants. Housemates Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra will be seen indulging in an ugly argument in the upcoming episode of the reality show. In the promo for Tuesday’s episode, both of them had an intense argument which led Tejasswi to burst into tears while calling herself Karan’s girlfriend.

During Monday’s episode, Tejasswi felt that Karan and Umar Riaz had already decided to make Shamita Shetty the winner. She thought that during a task between Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita for which Karan and Umar were assigned to be the supervisors. Tejasswi was seen taunting them while also instigating Nishant Bhat and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While Devoleena went and clarified everything with third supervisor Rakhi Sawant, and Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi sat there with Nishant and kept passing remarks. She even called Karan “kamzoron ki nishaani (symbol of cowardice)” when he was supervising the task. Karan found the remark offensive and the couple had a massive argument regarding the same.

The promo for the next Bigg Boss 15 showed Tejasswi shouting at Karan as he replied, “Apne gireban me jhanko (look at yourself first).” He tried to ignore her but Tejasswi said, “Have the fu***** ba**s to stand and finish a conversation.” That is when Karan lost his cool and replied, “Chal ae apni shakal dekh (Go and see your own face).”

Another promo of today’s episode shows Umar and Pratik getting into a physical fight during a task. This leads to some repercussions for Umar who was seen as the aggressor in the fight.

The task featured Devoleena and Rashami attached to poles while opposing teams tried to compel them to leave the pole.

