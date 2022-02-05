Tejasswi Prakash Blushes While Karan Kundrra Hides Face As Paparazzi Say, 'Scam Kar Diya Aapne'

There is no doubt that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the new power couple in town. But due to Tejasswi’s work commitments for her upcoming show Naagin 6, the duo is not able to spend quality time together. On Friday, Tejasswi and Karan were spotted returning from her shooting location in a car. While the paparazzi tried their level best to get a glimpse of the lovebirds, Karan and Tejasswi were pictured blushing. One of the photographers even told Karan that he has done a “scam," by not coming in his own car. It appears that the duo wanted to avoid media attention, hence, Karan did not come in his own car as paps would have recognised it immediately. But clearly, the couple was not successful in their plan and the paparazzi were able to snap the lovely couple in the city.

While Tejasswi was dressed in a green sweater and dark blue jeans, Karan donned grey pants and a brown sweatshirt. Recently, Tejasswi also did an Instagram live with her fans. While most of them showered their love on the actress for winning Bigg Boss 15, there were a few curious fans who wanted to know when she and Karan are planning to get married. Notably, Tejasswi and Karan’s family have approved their relationship.

Talking about marriage, Tejasswi mentioned that she is shocked as a lot of celebs are getting married. “Shraddha ne shaadi karli, Mouni ki shaadi ho gayi, Karishma shaadi kar rahi hai (Shraddha got married, Mouni got married and even Karishma is getting married). I am so happy for these girls,” she added. However coming back to the original question of her and Karan’s marriage, Tejasswi said, “Rahi meri shaadi ki baat (as far as my marriage is concerned), aapke Karan Kundrra has still not asked me."

She even said that he might now ask Umar Riaz to get married to him. Karan was spending time with Umar when Tejasswi was doing the live session on her Instagram. Later, the actor dropped by her shoot location to pick her up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.