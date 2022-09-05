Tejasswi Prakash Calls Karan Kundrra 'Mine' As He Drops Hottest Pics In Beige Blazer

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never shy away from expressing love towards one another either in public or on social media. The two actors who fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey, often set couple goals with their adorable social media moments. Once again, Karan and Tejasswi are winning as the latter dropped a love-filled comment on Kundrra’s latest pictures.

On Monday, Karan Kundrra took to his official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures in which he can be seen posing in a beige blazer. While the actor ditched his shirt underneath his blazer, he looked absolutely hottest. In the caption, Karan wrote, “I’m coming for everything they think I can’t have..!”

Soon after the pictures were shared, Tejasswi Prakash took to the comment section and wrote, ‘mine’ along with a red heart emoji. Karan also reacted to her comment and wrote ‘babyyyy’.

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi ruled headlines after their kissing pictures went viral on social media. Later, the former also reacted to the viral picture in a hilarious way while talking to the paparazzi when he said, “Baaki sab toh theek hai mere maa ne mujhe dekha na. Abhi hamare maa kaise react kareinge dekheinge (Everything else is fine but if my mother watches that video. We have to see how our mothers will react to it).”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell into love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 stay and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real.”

