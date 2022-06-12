Tejasswi Prakash Catches Karan Kundrra Kissing Farah Khan's Hand; Watch Her ROFL Reaction

What are names that come to your mind when somebody speaks of the cutest television couple? Well, we are sure it is none other than Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Ever since the two actors turned lovebirds, they have become everyone’s favourite. They are often spotted together, drop love-filled pictures on social media and whatnot! There is a reason why TejRan is everyone’s favourite. But, what if one of them is caught cheating in a relationship?

In a hilarious video posted by Karan Kundrra on his Instagram handle, from the sets of a show, we see Karan Kundra kissing Farah’s hand as she flirts with him asking, “Karan, what is the thing that Teja has and I have not?”

Karan then thinks for a bit and says,” Nothing,” and goes back to kissing Farah’s hand. Post this, we see Tehasswi appearing from the backdrop as she shouts, “Are you serious?”

Soon after, we see Karan changing his stand as he says, “Ma’am, I was just asking you that how do we take out the wedding dates with (Teja). Farah then slaps him lightly and moves out of the frame. Tejasswi too walks out as she shouts, “Are you serious?”

Afterwards, Karan is seen calling both of them by their names, and they don’t turn back. Bharti Singh enters the frame and gives a hug to Karan and pecks a kiss on his cheek saying “Main Hoon Na.”( I’m there), as they both smile. Karan is seen taking off the evil eye of them both as they hug each other.

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to leave laughing emoticons.

While one fan wrote, “Cutest reel evvveeerrr,” another commented, “I can’t stop laughing.” A third fan commented on Karan’s shaadi remark, asking, “Shaadi ki date kya hai, India wants to know .”

Well, this isn’t the first time the duo has treated fans to fun videos, they keep on sharing cute glimpses of them together on social media.

Earlier on the occasion of Tejasswi’s birthday, the Bigg Boss 15 winner visited Goa with her beau Karan Kundrra to celebrate her special day. Even though the television’s much-loved couple returned to Mumbai the next day, the pictures from Naagin 6 actress’ dreamy birthday celebration are now out.

On Saturday, Karan Kundrra took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from Tejasswi’s birthday celebration. The clicks share a glimpse of how Karan made his ladylove’s birthday special on a private yacht. In the first photo, Tejasswi can be seen holding a bouquet of red roses. In the second one, Karan can be seen lifting Tejasswi on a yacht. In one of the pictures, he can also be seen kissing his ladylove on his cheeks.

Needless to say, the pictures have left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Tejasswi’s post is flooded with red heart emojis. “I am crying this is so beautiful,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Laddooo is sooo lucky to have u.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. She will also be appearing on the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors which is hosted by Karan Kundrra. Recently, it was also reported that Tejasswi Prakash is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

