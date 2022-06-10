CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Birthday With Paps In Goa, Beau Karan Kundrra Kisses Her | Pics
Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Birthday With Paps In Goa, Beau Karan Kundrra Kisses Her | Pics

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently in Goa (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently in Goa (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Just a couple of days back, fans surprised Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of Naagin 6 when they reached there with a cake and gifts for the actress.

Entertainment Bureau

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular television actresses. She is celebrating her birthday today i.e on June 10. While social media is flooded with wishes for the actress, she is currently in Goa along with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The duo celebrated Tejasswi’s birthday at midnight with the paparazzi. In the pictures that are now being shared on social media, Tejasswi can be seen cutting a cake as paps take her pictures. In one of the pictures, Karan can be seen holding Tejasswi’s hands. In another click, he kisses Tejasswi on her cheeks. Needless to say, these pictures are aww-dorable and are winning everyone’s hearts.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently in Goa celebrating former's birthday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently in Goa celebrating former’s birthday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
A glimpse of Tejasswi Prakash's midnight birthday celebration along with the paparazzi (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
A glimpse of Tejasswi Prakash’s midnight birthday celebration along with the paparazzi (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Tejasswi Prakash cuts a cake with the paparazzi in Goa (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Tejasswi Prakash cuts a cake with the paparazzi in Goa (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Beau Karan Kundrra joins Tejasswi Prakash too as she celebrates birthday with paps (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Beau Karan Kundrra joins Tejasswi Prakash too as she celebrates birthday with paps (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
From cutting a cake to distributing it to the paparazzi, the pictures reveal how Naagin 6 actress is celebrating her birthday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
From cutting a cake to distributing it to the paparazzi, the pictures reveal how Naagin 6 actress is celebrating her birthday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
While Tejasswi wore an all black outfit, Karan sported his casual look (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
While Tejasswi wore an all black outfit, Karan sported his casual look (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
In one of the pictures, Karan Kundrra can also be seen kissing Tejasswi Prakash on her cheeks (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
In one of the pictures, Karan Kundrra can also be seen kissing Tejasswi Prakash on her cheeks (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Needless to say, these pictures speak of the love the two actors share (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Needless to say, these pictures speak of the love the two actors share (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Just a couple of days back, fans surprised Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of Naagin 6 when they reached there with a cake and gifts for the actress. In the video shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi was seen getting a hamper from her fans which consisted of a cake, a chocolate box, and a mug. In another clip, the actress was seen cutting a cake with her fans.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. She will also be appearing on the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors which is hosted by Karan Kundrra. Recently, it was also reported that Tejasswi Prakash is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. A report by Hindustan Times claimed that Tejasswi will be soon seen on the big screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. A source close to the development told the news portal that the Naagin 6 actress has already auditioned for the role and is most likely to be finalised.

first published:June 10, 2022, 09:00 IST