Tejasswi Prakash Complains About Karan Kundrra Getting 'Best Boyfriend' Tag: 'I Do So Much...'

After embarking on the journey of love in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, TV actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continue to paint the town red outside the Bigg Boss house. After witnessing Karan being protective of Tejasswi amidst the crowd, we all know that he possesses the qualities of a “best boyfriend," as claimed by his fans. However, in a recent YouTube interview with Film Companion, Tejasswi talked about her beau’s “best boyfriend” tag and how she also wants to have a tag of “best girlfriend."

Tejasswi can be seen candidly complaining to the host about their fans calling Karan “best boyfriend," and said that after knowing that he got a tag she told to Karan that she does so many things and he doesn’t talk about it and because of it, she never got any tag. Tejasswi said, “At Nishant Bhatt’s party, we got mobbed and he was obviously protecting me and then people are like Karan is so nice that he is protecting his girlfriend. So, he gets to be the best boyfriend and I am like I do so much and you don’t say anything about it. Mujhe best girlfriend ka tag hi nahi mila hai (I never got the best girlfriend tag).”

To give you a bit of the background, recently Karan’s ladylove was mobbed by the paparazzi while she was on her way home from Naagin 6 sets. Last week, several videos were making the rounds on the internet in which one can see Tejasswi running away from cameras and her mother helping her to get into the house. Karan criticised the incident, because of which, he received immense appreciation for his statement and efforts, many even gave him the tag of “best boyfriend.”

On the work front, Karan has turned host for kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, which is all set to hit your TV screens on April 23 and will be judged by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji.

