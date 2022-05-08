Tejasswi Prakash Complaints to Kangana Ranaut That Karan Kundrra Is Always On Phone, Here’s How He Reacted

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have always been giving fans major couple goals. The two were seen together on the screen last time in Bigg Boss 15, and when they reunited as warden and jailor for a special episode of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp, people were elated. So, during the finale, it was given that they will have something special in store for fans and audience.

On the Lock Upp grand finale stage, TejRan, as the couple is fondly called by fans, presented a dance together. The couple set the stage on fire with their performance on Humma song. After the performance Kangana congratulates the two, and even hopes that they stay ‘#arrested’ together for life.

Tejasswi Prakash also had a complaint against Karan. She revealed that the actor’s first love is his phone and that he is always hooked to it, even when he is spending time with the Naagin actress. Teja also told Kangana that she uses her phone too, but not when she is with Karan. The Dolly Aur Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitaare actor revealed that even on his phone, he is looking at Tejasswi! See the video here:

Last night, Tejasswi and Karan shared a video together. Dressed in a brown shimmery outfit, Tejasswi shows her moves while Karan is getting ready. The actress dances, surprising Karan Kundrra. See the video here:

Fans just can’t get over Karan’s reaction in the video. A fan wrote, “Karan’s expressions are amazing…Teju hottie…hotness alert…loved it.” Another commented, “I can stop my laugh at Karan’s reaction.“ Another comment read, “Karan’s expressions 😂❤️”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have set a benchmark for themselves. The loved couple have their fans’ hearts, and they want to see the couple together on and off screen more often. We hope that the couple get to share the screen together again soon.

