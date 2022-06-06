Tejasswi Prakash Dares To Wear A Dress For Bike Ride With Karan Kundrra, Cameramen Chase Them; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra ditched the car and opted to reach the sets of Dance Deewane Junior on a bike. Karan has been on the hosting duties since the season began but it seems that his girlfriend will be joining him in this weekend’s episode of the show. In the pictures from the sets that surfaced online, Tejasswi was seen seated behind Karan on the bike.

Tejasswi was seen wearing a short cute dress while her hair was left open. Karan on the other hand was seen wearing brown pants with a white shirt and green jacket. In a video shared by a paparazzo online, Tejasswi held on to Karan while he rode outside the sets on the bike. Cameras followed the couple.

TejRan fans showered the couple with love. “Nazar naa lage babies koi,” a fan wrote in the comments section of the paparazzo video. “Karan looking so hot,” added another. “Teju the barbie doll Karan the hunk,” added another. A few also felt that Tejasswi was scared. “Teju is so scared,” one of the many comments read.

Last week, Shilpa Shetty appeared on the show and teased Karan about Tejasswi. Shilpa entered the episode dancing to the iconic song, Main Naagin Tu Sapera from the Sridevi’s hit film, Naagin. Karan Kundrra, the host of the show, said, “Bolti band karwa di ma’am aap ne toh.” Neetu Kapoor, who is one of the judges of the show, further asked Karan if he must have loved Shilpa’s entry to which the host added, “Bol toh raha hoon ma’am duniya khatam”.

Shilpa also didn’t stay behind. The actor told Karan, “Mujhe laga iss gaane par entry karna sense banta hai, kyunki Naagin ko aap zyaada pasand karte hain aap aaj kal (I thought this was the perfect song to make an entry, because you really like naagin these days)” Karan ended up blushing, while the audience breaks into laughter.

