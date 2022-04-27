Tejasswi Prakash Fans Are Impressed With This Old Audition Clip of the Actress, Watch

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash has come a long way from her initial days as a struggling artist. The winner of Bigg Boss season 15 is the protagonist in Naagin season six and has garnered a huge fan following after her appearance on the reality show. And now an old audition tape of the actress is circulating online as fans reminisce how it all started for Tejasswi.

The old clip of Tejasswi features the actress enacting a scene with much passion and enthusiasm. Dressed in a peacock blue Anarkali suit, Tejasswi looks relatively young which indicates how the video is from her initial days as an artist. In the minute 45-second long audition tape, she is talking to a fictional character who is not treating his wife with respect. Playing the role of a spirited young woman, Tejasswi questions the fictional character over his idea of being literate and puts him in place as politely as possible. She starts the monologue on a sarcastic note with a bright smile across her face and slowly puts the point forth in the next few seconds.

Fans of the actress are quite floored by her skills. Comments on the YouTube video give a sneak peek into Tejasswi’s fan following. One of the top comments on the video read, “Wow…just wow…such an impactful dialogue delivery.” Another fan commented, “Woah! Such an impactful message in the audition itself.” For some, the video is just another proof that Tejasswi was born to be an actor and is full of talent. As one of the comments by a fan on YouTube read, “Teju is awesome almost from the beginning.”

Tejasswi has worked in television serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, Pehredaar Piya Ki and more. Currently, she is starring in the sixth season of the fantasy drama Naagin.

