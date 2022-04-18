Tejasswi Prakash Fixes Karan Kundrra's Outfit at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party, TejRan Fans Remove Nazar

Trust Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to win fan hearts with their simplest of gestures! The couple, popularly known as TejRan among fans, made their way to Baba Siddique’s Iftar party on Sunday night. They joined Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rashami Desai, and many other stars at the event. A video of their appearance has been shared online, showing how Tejasswi notices the smallest of details with regard to Karan.

For the party, Tejasswi picked out a beautiful golden lehenga while Karan opted for an all-white ensemble. The couple made their way to the party together and even posed for the paparazzi hand-in-hand. However, one of the paparazzi videos revealed that before the couple struck their power pose, Tejasswi fixed Karan’s outfit so that they look nothing less than perfect in the shot.

The adorable moment has won over TejRan fans. Several fans took to the comments section of the video to shower their love. While many waded off buri nazar (evil eye), a few also pointed out that they are already behaving like a married couple.

“Evil eyes off Tejran," read a comment. “She just adjusted his dress" another comment read. “Look at those blushes! Good to see you both happy together," another fan observed. “Looking like married couples touchwood " another fan said.

Besides TejRan, Salman and Shah Rukh also made the headlines with their appearance at the party. Salman was seen attending the party with his family members whereas SRK made his way into the bash solo. The actor chopped off the long tresses that he had for Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship is going strong. So much so that fans are always curious to know if they plan on getting married anytime soon. Karan was recently asked if his family pressures him for the wedding to take place soon. The actor told ETimes, “No, there’s no pressure from my family’s side for marriage. Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein… no pressure on both of us for marriage. There are a lot of things to do. She’s also working, I am also working."

