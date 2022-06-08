Tejasswi Prakash Gets Cutest Pre-Birthday Surprise From Fans On Naagin 6 Sets; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved television actresses. Ever since she won Bigg Boss 15, her popularity has only multiplied. The Naagin 6 actress’ birthday is on June 10 and looks like the celebration for the same has already begun.

On Tuesday, some of Tejasswi Prakash’s fans visited the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 to celebrate her birthday. In the video shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi can be seen getting a hamper from her fans which consists of a cake, a chocolate box, and a mug. In another clip, the actress was seen cutting a cake with her fans.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash has left for Goa along with her beau Karan Kundrra to celebrate her birthday. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. The couple was seen twinning in white. While Tejasswi wore a white ruffled sleeves top paired with white pants, Karan was seen sporting a kurta along with grey pants.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. She will also be appearing on the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors which is hosted by Karan Kundrra. Recently, it was also reported that Tejasswi Prakash is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. A report by Hindustan Times claimed that Tejasswi will be soon seen on the big screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. A source close to the development told the news portal that the Naagin 6 actress has already auditioned for the role and is most likely to be finalised. “Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project,” the source claimed. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

