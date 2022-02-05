Tejasswi Prakash in First Insta Live Post Bigg Boss 15 Win: 'Karan Hasn't Asked Me for Marriage Yet'

Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash came out of Bigg Boss 15 house, their fans have been curious to know when the couple is going to get married. Both Karan and Tejasswi’s parents have given their approval to the couple.

Now, in her first Instagram live session after winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi opened up about her wedding plans with Karan. “Aaj kal bohot shaadiyaan ho rahi hai, main khud shocked hoon. Shraddha ne shaadi karli, Mouni ki shaadi ho gayi, Karishma shaadi Kar rahi hai. I was like sabki shaadiyaan ho rahi hai, (Of late everyone’s getting married, I am myself shocked. Shraddha got married, Mouni got married and even Karishma is getting married)" Tejasswi said. “I am so happy for all these girls, I love Shraddha, I love Mouni and obviously, I love, love, love Karishma," Tejasswi gushed about her fellow female colleagues. She came back to the original question of her and Karan Kundrra’s wedding, saying, “Rahi meri shaadi ki baat, aapke Karan Kundrra has still not asked me."

She also took a sly jibe at Karan and said that he might now ask Umar Riaz to get married to him. Karan was with Umar Riaz when Tejasswi was doing the live session on her Instagram. Karan and Umar became thick friends on Bigg Boss 15.

While Bigg Boss 15 started on a fiery note with some very popular faces, the entertainment quotient soon went down drastically. Tejasswi and Karan, however, did stand out from the start, thanks to their mushy romance and headstrong personalities.

Tejasswi’s bubbly personality had been a winner on the show. She managed to keep Karan, one of the strongest players in the game, close to her and they both added the ‘team’ flavour to the show.

