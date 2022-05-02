Tejasswi Prakash is Karan Kundrra's 'Dream Girl' in New Glamorous Pics, See Here

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been giving their fans and followers major couple goals. The duo is just picture perfect, and so much in love. In fact, they do not shy away from expressing their love even when they are in public. Now, Tejasswi’s latest post has gotten an interesting reaction from Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi took to her Instagram to share some gorgeous pictures. The Naagin 6 actress can be seen wearing a beautiful cutout dress, perfect for the summers. She is posing like a diva. Captioning it, she wrote, “Miracles only happen when there is faith ❤️” See the post here:

Karan Kundrra replied to the post and wrote, ‘Dream Girl’.

It was a few days back that we had seen Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen at the Mumbai airport in colour coordinated outfits, and the couple returned back just today. Now, Tejasswi Prakash has revealed what the two were doing out of Mumbai.

The two seemed to have gone off for some event, where other TV stars were also present. The couple partied together, along with their friends from the industry. Tejasswi took to her Instagram stories to re share the pictures from what seems like a fun night with friends. In the pictures, one can see Rannvijay Singha and Yuvika Chaudhary. The actress mentions that they had missed Prince Narula. Prince is currently busy with Lock Upp, where he had entered a few days back as the ‘troublemaker’. See the picture here:

In another picture, the entire gang comes together for a selfie. One can spot Naagin actor Pearl V Puri, Maniesh Paul and Karan Tacker, along with Rannvijay and Yuvika. The post also mentions that the night was ‘crazy fun’. See the photo here:

Whoa, this seems to be a party that all TejRan fans would have loved to be a part of. We can’t wait to see more of TejRan pictures.

