Tejasswi Prakash Is Simple Yet Stunning As She Gets Snapped By The Paparazzi; Fans Call His 'Cute Doll'

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most-loved television actors. Ever since she merged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, she has become everyone’s favourite. While her chemistry with Karan Kundrra often leaves all in complete awe, on Wednesday night, the actress was spotted alone in Mumbai as she was snapped by the paparazzi.

In the video and pictures shared by a paparazzo account on social media, Tejasswi was seen posing for the lens. She wore a simple denim blue mini skirt and paired it with a white cami top. The actress kept her look sans accessorised and proved how she can slay even the simplest of outfits with her style. Flaunting her short hair and million-dollar smile, Tejasswi won everyone’s heart.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While some of the fans called her ‘cutest of all’, others mentioned how she is the prettiest. “She looks like a cuteeee school kid,” one of the fans wrote. “She is looking so cute and beautiful,” another social media user wrote. “cute doll,” a third comment read.

