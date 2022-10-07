Tejasswi Prakash Is 'Slaying Like a Pro' As She Turns Rockstar To Promote Her Film Mann Kasturi Re

Everyone’s favourite Tejasswi is currently gearing up for the release of her debut Marathi movie Mann Kasturi Re. The film, which also stars Abhinay Berde in the lead, the film is now in theatres and getting a positive response from the audience. Meanwhile, on the day of the film’s release, Tejasswi Prakash visited a college in Mumbai where she channeled her inner rockstar and performed on the song ‘Naad’ from her movie. Holding a guitar in her hands the actress set the stage on fire with her energy.

Soon after the video of the same was shared on social media by one of the paparazzi accounts, fans flooded the comments section with love for their favourite actress. While some of the fans called her a ‘rockstar’, a large number of netizens wrote ‘Goosebumps’. “Wow what a powerful performance,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “She is a cute little rockstar”. “The confidence she holds naa 🔥🔥🔥” a third comment read. One of the fans also wrote that Tejasswi is ‘slaying like a pro’.

Tejasswi Prakash is surely on a success spree. While she is all set for her Marathi film debut, earlier this year, the actress emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Besides this, she is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show Naagin 6 which also stars Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in key roles.

Meanwhile, looks like Tejasswi Prakash is eying a big Bollywood project too. Earlier this year, she talked about the same in an interview with Telly Chakkar and revealed how she has been reading a few scripts too. “Well, I have been reading a few movie scripts, but I can’t talk about any of it yet. Right now, my goal is to do something really nice. I don’t want to settle for anything mediocre,” she had said.

