Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Join Urvashi Dholakia on Her Last Day Celebrations on Naagin 6 Sets

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi TV industry. The duo met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. The two, who are popularly nicknamed 'TejRan' by their fans, are often spotted spending time together. They also share many adorable posts of each other on social media.

Recently, Tejasswi and Karan were spotted at the last-day celebration party of TV's 'komolika' aka Urvashi Dholakia on the sets of the TV serial Naagin 6. In the video, Urvashi can be seen cutting a cake. She is surrounded by all the other cast and crew members of Naagin 6. In the video, Tejasswi can be seen dressed in a black sari with a curly hair look and her beau Karan in a white fennel shirt.

Meanwhile, Naagin 6 is a supernatural thriller drama currently airing on Colors TV. The series is part of a Naagin franchise, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. The series premiered on February 12, 2022. It stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Pratik Sehajpal and Amandeep Sidhu in lead roles.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting a dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors TV.

Currently, Tejasswi is seen in Naagin 6. In the show, Tejasswi portrays the dual role of the female protagonist Pratha Gujral and Prathna Gujral. She has earlier appeared in numerous TV serials such as Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She made her acting debut with Life Ok's 2612.

