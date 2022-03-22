Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat Hop on Viral Dance Trend; Watch Video

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra reunited with their fellow Bigg Boss housemate Nishant Bhat. In their latest Instagram Reel, the couple can be seen dancing in synchronised steps with Nishant. The Instagram Reel shared by Tejasswi and Karan features the two of them along with Nishant. DJ Cheem’s Ba Ba Ben played in the background and the three of them entertained the netizens with some fun dance steps.

Tejasswi and Karan were wearing comfy monochrome co-ords, while Nishant was spotted in a pair of black shorts and an Aztec printed loose shirt. Fans were clearly delighted to see this reunion of Bigg Boss 15 contestants. One of the fans even came up with a hashtag that created a portmanteau of the three former Bigg Boss housemates. The comment read, “nishtejran.” TejRan is the portmanteau often used by fans to refer to the couple who fell in love during the course of the latest Bigg Boss season. Tejasswi won the 15th season and ever since, the couple is often spotted together by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

On the occasion of Holi, the couple even shared an endearing picture on Instagram. The couple were seen coloured in all the shades as they posed for the picture. The romantic portrait featured Karan kissing Tejasswi’s cheek as she looked at the camera. With the sunset and the beach in the background, the picture made for a classic romantic portrait.

The series of snapshots from the couple’s first Holi celebration together came with a caption that read, “lol (laugh out loud) yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are going to stop hanging with us anymore because what’s the point? Our first Holi.”

