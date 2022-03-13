Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's Parents Planning to Get Bigg Boss Lovebirds Engaged?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story often hits the headlines. The two actors fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are often spotted together, have met each others’ parents too and are called TejRan by their fans who are also eagerly waiting for the duo to tie the knot soon.

Last week, Karan Kundrra and his parents were snapped outside Tejasswi Prakash’s house as they all gathered to celebrate Karan’s parents’ marriage anniversary. However, what caught everyone’s attention was a red tilak on Karan’s forehead. This led to speculations if Karan and Tejasswi’s Roka ceremony took place secretly. “Congratulations both Was it just marriage anniversary or other ceremony too! #TeamRoka," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Roka ho gya yaar?" “Are they rokafied," another comment read.

Now, a report in Koimoi.com clarified the rumours saying that Karan and his family went for dinner. Karan was busy with the shoot of Lock Upp. He finished his work and then took his parents to the temple which was followed by dinner. Tejasswi had just dropped by casually. Tejasswi and Karan’s parents are very supportive of their relationship. However, they are not rushing into things.

Earlier this year, Karan Kundrra was asked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash to which the actor mentioned that they have not been getting enough time to spend with each other these days. He mentioned that both of them have a tight schedule and are busy with their lives currently.

Prior to this, even Tejasswi Prakash told Pinkvilla that she is too busy with her work and preferred that Karan should answer wedding plans questions. “I don’t know, I am very busy and so is he. Any marriage-related questions please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions. I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him," she had said.

