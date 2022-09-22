Tejasswi Prakash Leaves Fans Puzzled With 'Broke Up' Post; Pictured At Airport With Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash’s love story with Karan Kundrra is no secret. The two actors fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 journey and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. However, the Naagin 6 actress recently left their fans puzzled after she dropped a cryptic ‘break-up’ picture on social media.

Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself. “I broke up because I danced,” she wrote in the caption.

However, hours after sharing the cryptic post, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport with her beau Karan. The two looked uber-cool as they posed for the paparazzi and flaunted their million-dollar smiles. Karan sported a black shirt and paired it with white trousers. On the other hand, Tejasswi looked gorgeous as always in a yellow top paired with white and golden trousers. She also tied a jacket on her waist.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were returning from Goa after spending some quality time together. In Goa, Teju also bought a new house. Revealing the same via her Instagram stories, Karan sent wishes to his ladylove and wrote, “Congratulations baby, you deserve the world! I am so proud of you, you little hard-working mouse, may you have homes in every city you love.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 earlier this year. She is currently seen in Naagin 6 along with Simba Nagpal. Recently, her Bigg Boss co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal also joined the show. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was last seen as a host of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.

