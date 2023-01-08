Tejasswi Prakash Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In White Outfit, Karan Kundrra's Fans Call Her 'Bhabhi'

Tejasswi Prakash is undoubtedly one of the most stunning television actresses who never fails to impress her fans with her gorgeous looks. Each time the Naagin 6 actress drops pictures on social media, she leaves her fans jaw-dropped. Once again, Tejasswi is setting fire to social media with her latest photoshoot.

On Sunday, Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a body-hugging white outfit. She tied her hair into a bun and opted for glam makeup. She accessorised her getup with simple earrings and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Sharing the pictures, Tejasswi wrote, “You do you, I’ll do better" with a white heart emoji.

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans flooded the comment section showering love on their favourite actress. “The best and hardworking actress 😍❤️. You have done such a fabulous job. We all #tejranfans are so proud of you," one of the fans wrote. “Uff! teri adda," another comment read. One of the social media users commented, “Ghayal karte toh Bach jate. AAP to qataal ban gaye." Several of Karan Kundrra’s fans also jumped into the comment section and called Tejasswi ‘bhabhi’. Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s photos here:

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash also celebrated new year with her beau Karan Kundrra. Sharing a glimpse of their new year bash on social media, the Naagin 6 actress had written, “Finally after all the madness…Let’s welcome the new year with gratitude, humility and love…Happy new year ❤️."

On the work front, Tejasswi recently made her debut in movies with a Marathi film titled Mann Kasturi Re. Besides this, she is also seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Karan and Tejasswi are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here