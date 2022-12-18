Tejasswi Prakash Looks Ethereal In Black Saree As She Attends A Wedding; Netizens Say 'Gorgeous Teju'

Tejasswi Prakash is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. In terms of fashion, style or acting, the actress is second to no one in the industry. The telly star has a massive fan following on social media and offline. Recently, the actress is seen dressed up in a black saree, and her fans can’t get enough of her. The actress came decked up for her friends Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad’s wedding.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi Prakash is seen donning a designer black saree with a sexy backless blouse. The actress looked stunning in the traditional attire, and her fans loved her beautiful attire and her appearance too. She wore a pretty black saree with silver embroidery on it and posed for the paps before entering a wedding venue. She accentuated her look with a choker necklace. With fresh makeup and shiny hair tied in a stylish high bun, Tejasswi kept it simple and looked ethereal. However, it was her contagious smile that made hearts flutter and make us go “haaye!"

Fans flooded the post with loads of compliments as they loved the Naagin star looked gorgeous in the outfit. While one fan wrote, “Beautiful and adorable ❤️#tejasswiprakash," another added, “Beauty and grace is the word.." A third fan commented, “Gorgeous Teju."

Check out the video here:

Recently, the actress hit the headlines as she got mobbed by the paps during her recent outing. In the video, it was seen that the media had mobbed Naagin 6 actress as she was seen walking out of a venue. She was protected by her bodyguards as they steered a clear path for her. But there were a lot of people in the crowd which lead to some pushing. The actress was seen getting distressed by the media people who were hovering around her. When some chaos ensued, her bodyguard came to her rescue and handled the media. He became a bit aggressive and told the media people to back off or else he will hit them. It was then, the people made way for the actress so she could sit in her car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in the lead. Besides this, it was recently reported that lovebirds Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here