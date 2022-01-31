Tejasswi Prakash On 'Haters' Unhappy With Her Bigg Boss 15 Win, BTS' Jimin Undergoes Surgery for Appendicitis

Tejasswi Prakash, in her first interview since her Bigg Boss 15 win, spoke about the divided reactions to her victory. Speaking with Bombay Times, the actress addressed those who are unhappy with her win and said, “Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too. Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off. Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad."

Kangana Ranaut said ‘karma strikes again’ in a reaction to the anti-vaccination protests in Ottawa, Canada. The actress compared the protests with the farmers’ protest in India and recalled Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau’s comments about the latter. “Canadian PM Trudeau was encouraging Indian protesters, now in the midst of protests in his country he is hiding at a secret location as protesters threaten his security. Hmm.. law of Karma strikes again,” she said.

BTS fans were heartbroken to learn that Jimin was not only diagnosed with Covid-19 but also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. The statement shared by BIGHIT Music on Weverse read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31." They assured that the surgery was successful and that the singer is recovering.

Jimin’s fellow BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) also made the headlines today. The singer had ARMYs’ attention after he shared a video with award-winning singer Park Hyo-shin. The singers, visibly drunk, came together for a video in which they were seen singing Matt Maltese’s song, Less And Less. While the singer deleted the video shortly after, fan accounts managed to get their hands on the video. The video also led to Taehyung getting a new nickname.

Raqesh Bapat has shared a loved-up with Shamita Shetty on Instagram after the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale came to an end. Shamita was in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 15 and took the fourth spot. Raqesh shared a romantic picture and penned a heartfelt note for his girlfriend. “Learning, Unlearning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone’s heart. I am so proud of you! @shamitashetty_official." Raqesh’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra reacted to the post.

