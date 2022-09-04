Tejasswi Prakash On Using Funny Accent in Naagin 6: ‘Whatever Sells…’

Tejasswi Prakash is always making buzz, be it with her professional life, or her personal. She is playing the lead in Naagin 6. While the show is now focusing on Pratha’s twin daughters, a few weeks back she was playing the central character only, who pretended to be a UK return NRI lookalike to seek revenge who did wrong to her. During this time, she used an accent, which many found funny and others criticised as fake. Now, she has opened up about it.

Talking to Janice Sequeira, Tejasswi simply said that she wasn’t trying to follow any accent. She said, “I wasn’t following any accent, it wasn’t legitimate. I just wanted to make it sound extremely funny. And if people found it funny, that’s great. Whatever sells. In a time when there are such good things being made, with everything nice and it doesn’t work. My show is working even when not everything happening in it makes sense. You do it convincingly and it sells.”

The dialogue on walking at odd hours became viral, and trended on Instagram. It was after Janhvi Kapoor made a reel on it that it reached an even greater audience. Talking about Janhvi, Teja said, “I loved her dedication. She directed the video herself with a friend and I loved how they performed it. They were so much better than me. It’s after she posted the video that people also started making Reels and it went viral.”

Karan and Tejasswi recently hit the headlines after they broke the internet with a picture of their kiss. Karan shared a series of pictures in which he and Tejasswi can be seen standing on two different elevators. In the first picture, the lovebirds are making goofy faces whereas, in another picture, they look into each other’s eyes adorably. In the third click, Karan and Tejasswi finally share a kiss. Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, “the moment that broke the Internet.”

