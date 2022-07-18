Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About First Date with Karan Kundrra: ‘That Was a Very Special Night’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have always doled out major couple goals. The duo met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, and grew closer with each passing day, before realising that they can’t stay away from each other. The two were recently seen together in the music video called Baarish Aayi Hai, and fans just loved it. Now, while promoting the song, Tejasswi has opened about her first date with Karan Kundrra.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Tejasswi revealed that their first date was impromptu. Teja said, “It was the first time we were out for dinner. Just the two of us. The night was a lot more about conversation, about a lot of things that he didn’t know about me, I didn’t know about him. That was a very special night, it was a very, very special night.”

Karan also chimes in and said, “It was so impromptu. See you have lived with each other for five months, which in the Bigg Boss house is literally five years because you are 24 hours together. And you have dreamt about this, we will go out, we will eat, we will sit, and there will be music, and there will be people around us. So you are just overwhelmed with that.”

In a recent interview, Tejasswi had said that Karan is ‘eager’ to get married. Karan had told Siddharth Kanan, “We are not just two individuals. We also have responsibility towards the people who have made us who we are today. She is a celebrity, she is an artiste and she is on top right now in the country. I believe that and I don’t care about anybody and anything else. It is because of the people who have loved her and pushed her. So I believe they have supported her for the past 10 years and I have come just now. So her responsibility is more towards them.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.