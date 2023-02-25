Tejasswi Prakash Poses With Her Cute Little Fan and The Video Proves Why She Is Everyone's Favourite

Tejasswi Prakash is everyone’s favourite for a reason. The actress, who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, enjoys a massive fan following. From adults to kids, everyone adores the Bigg Boss 15 winner. Recently, a young fan visited the sets of Naagin 6 to meet Tejasswi and a video of the same has now surfaced on social media.

In the viral clip, Tejasswi can be seen posing with a cute little fan. While she tried to interact with him in the most adorable way, the child remain silent. The video is undoubtedly the cutest of all and one must not miss it. Watch:

Soon after the video was shared, several fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite actress. “Such a sweetu she is," one of the comments read. Another social media user shared, “cutiee with a cutiee". “She’s a gem of a person," a third comment read.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash also won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for her role in Naagin 6. She then took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans. The actress dropped a series of pictures flaunting the saree she wore for the prestigious award ceremony and wrote, “To the people in my life who make me smile, support me and bring me joy… a big thank you."

Tejasswi’s actor-beau Karan Kundrra also congratulated his ladylove with a cute video on social media. In the clip, Karan was seen informing his father about Tejasswi’s win. “Papa, Teju ko Dadasaheb Phalke Award mila hai for Best Actress,” he told his dad who then responded by saying, “Wonderful, Teju we are proud of you.” Karan also followed him saying, “Me too.”

Later in the same video, Karan’s father talked about the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke awards and explained, “It is one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry. Bade bade logon ko bhi ye award nahi milti hai. But she is lucky she got this at this young age. God bless her.”

