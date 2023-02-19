Several actors have repeatedly opened up about their struggles in the entertainment industry, the latest on the list is Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent interview, the Naagin 6 actress revealed how ‘people scrutinize’ too much when somebody is new to showbiz. The actress recalled being judged on the basis of sartorial choices and called it ‘petty’.

“Whoever comes new in any industry be it television or Bollywood, people scrutinize them a little too much. Like, ‘Does she talk well? Does she know what she is doing? Has she done her homework? Has she dressed a certain way? What’s the designer she’s wearing?’ So you know I feel like, really! You guys are so petty. The first thing that you should probably look at or should always be: Do I know my work? Do I know my job?" Tejasswi told Curly Tales.

Last year, in another interview, Tejasswi also recalled being body-shamed in school because she was ‘too skinny’. Back then, she shared how she was often asked to keep a coin in her pocket so that she does not fly away.

“I used to be extremely skinny in school. Like people used to call me a hanger. I was extra skinny. So when we used to play on our school’s playground then people used to tell me ‘Keep a ₹5 coin in your pocket or you’ll fly away’,” she told IDiva.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. The show was supposed to go off-air in January 2023 but it has now been extended till April this year.

Besides this, Tejasswi has also been ruling headlines for her love-filled relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then have been ruling hearts. Recently, Karan also opened up about their marriage plans and told Radio City, “Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu (I am ready to marry in March this year too)". “Kab hai aapke pass time (When do you have time)?" he further questioned Tejasswi.

