Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Naagin 6 Will Come to an End in November: 'It's A Finite Show'
1-MIN READ

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Naagin 6 Will Come to an End in November: ‘It’s A Finite Show’

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Zinia Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: September 24, 2022, 15:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Tejasswi Prakash, in a recent interview, revealed that Naagin 6 would be coming to an end by November

Tejasswi Prakash has been ruling hearts ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. The winner of the season had landed the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 while being inside the house itself. The show has also been quite popular amongst audiences. In the current track, the actress can be seen playing both the mother and the daughter on the show. Now, in a recent interview, she revealed that the show will be coming to an end by November.

Talking to ETimes, she said, “It is a finite show and we are all aware that the show will end in November or December. The dates are not final but we have a rough idea. It has been a beautiful journey and an enriching experience. I have got to do so many things in the show and it has only helped me grow as an actor. The current season found a good connect with viewers, too.”

Opening up about playing a mother at such a young age, Tejasswi said, “I am playing my own daughter in the show. It is a double role and so I had no qualms playing mother on screen. I was not playing mom to another actress. There is both, a young and an older Tejasswi in the show. It is organically woven into the show and I am glad that I get to do something different. As an actress, you also need to grow and try out different things.”

The actress, who recently got a house in Goa, also added that she does not have a new show, and is not thinking what to take next, but focusing on Naagin 6 only, and is busy shooting it.

first published:September 24, 2022, 15:40 IST
last updated:September 24, 2022, 15:40 IST