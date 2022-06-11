Tejasswi Prakash Says Karan Kundrra Doesn’t ‘Allow’ Her to Sit in His Small Car with Others, Here’s Why

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been serving major couple goals to all their fans. The duo, who recently went to Goa to ring in the latter’s 29th birthday, was seeing engaging in some PDA. Now, a new video of the two from the sets of Dance Deewane Junior has been going viral, and that’s because Teja is expressing how possessive boyfriend Karan is for her!

Tejasswi was at a guest in Dance Deewane Juniors, which is hosted by Karan Kundrra. Seeing the couple, judges Marzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor thought of playing a fun game with them. When asked who is more possessive in the relationship, Tejasswi replied they are equally possessive about each other. She then went on to narrate an instance of how Karan behaves.

Tjeasswi revealed, “He has two cars- a big one and a smaller one. He would still be okay if I travel in the bigger car with someone else, because there would be some gap. The other car is the tiniest one, he doesn’t allow me to travel in that with anyone. Kyunki gap itna kum hai itne paas nahi itne paas nahi take the big car (He would say that there would be no gap and I would have to sit beside someone else without any gap in between, so take the big car).” To this, both the judges said, “Height of jealousy.” See the video here:

Even during the couple’s stay in Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi and Karan openly talked about the fact that they are possessive about each other. In fact, Shamita and Karan’s friendship was something that Tejasswi did not appreciate much inside the house, and it was also a reason for their frequent fights.

