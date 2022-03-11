Tejasswi Prakash Says Karan Kundrra's Mom Has 'Zero Filter': 'Too Soon to Call Her Saasu Maa'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met in Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. Though inside the BB house their bond went through ups and downs, ever since they stepped out they are going steady in their relationship. The couple is mostly busy with their hectic schedules, respective projects but they still manage to steal some time off their busy schedules to meet each other. From doughnut dates to car rides, Tejasswi and Karan have been setting some major couple benchmarks. The duo also makes sure to spend time with each other’s families. At times, Karan’s parents accompany them to their dinner dates. In a recent chat, Tejasswi shared with ETimes TV how much she is fond of her beau Karan’s mother, and how much similarity exists between them.

Expressing how much she loves Karan’s mother, Tejasswi explained that they are similar in so many ways. Though the actor said that it is too soon to call her ‘saasu ma(mother-in-law),’ they love each other way too much. “We have a gala time whenever we meet. We are so similar in so many ways and whenever it comes to Karan, his mother, and me, Karan is always on another team,” she said. Teja shared that it is very painful for Karan to watch his mother and her together. Teja was all praises for Karan’s mother and stated that the latter speaks whatever is in her heart. Stating that Karan’s mother has “zero filter”, Teja said that “she always speaks her heart out and not what others think or the media thinks.” The actor said that she and Karan’s mom are “very similar in a lot of ways.”

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is busy with her TV show Naagin 6, which is being immensely loved by the viewers, while Karan is juggling between different projects. He was recently seen as Jailor in MX Player’s Lock Upp.

