Tejasswi Prakash Says She and Karan Kundrra Are A ‘Real Couple’, Opens Up About Their Fights

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, popularly called TejRan by fans, are one of the most coupled couples of Indian TV. Fans are always shipping for the two and any appearance that they make together become a talking point. But, Tejasswi admits that they are far from being the perfect couple. Instead, she says she and Karan make for a ‘real couple’.

Talking to MissMalini, Tejasswi said, “Why do you think people love us? We weren’t the most perfect couple inside the (Bigg Boss) house! We fought, we have literally broken up inside the house. Then we’ve patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us. We have never tried to portray ourselves as ‘Aww, we’re the most ideal couple’.”

Teja also said that both she and hot headed, and that’s the reason why they fight. She added, “We have shown what a real couple is, and real couples fight. Especially when two strong people are together. Karan is a very strong-headed man, and I am too. And when two strong-headed people come together, fights are bound to happen.”

Karan often loses his temper, and that is known to all. He recently lashed out at paps for following Tejasswi to her house. However, he and Teja also oblige with their requests most of the time. Earlier today, Karan and Tejasswi shared mushy pictures where the Lock Upp jailor was holding the Naagin actress close to him. Fans went gaga and tagged the duo as the hottest couple.

On the professional front, Tejasswi is playing the lead in the sixth season of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. Karan, on the other hand, has been roped in as the jailor of Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show- Lock Upp. He will also be hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, where Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji.

