Tejasswi Prakash Says She's 'Dying of FOMO' As Karan Kundrra Is Not Revealing Valentine's Day Surprise

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are indeed one of the most talked-about couples in the TV industry right now. As the duo never miss to give major couple goals; their fans are just in awe of their love story that is nothing less than a fairy tale. Soon after winning the reality show, Tejasswi took a one-day break and started shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s TV show – Naagin 6. Therefore, Karan and Tejasswi did not get a break to spend quality time together. But we are loving how they scoop out time for each other despite having tight schedules. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi opened up about how it feels to be in love with Karan.

“It feels amazing to be in love. I have always loved love. It’s just even better because it’s with Karan. He is amazing,” she said. According to the actress, there is a lot about Karan that he is also realising now because the Karan that a lot of people know outside is not the same anymore and he loves the changes. When asked about marriage, Tejasswi said that both of them are busy, and further dogged the question by saying – “Any marriage-related questions, please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions.”

Valentine’s week is going on, and fans cannot wait to witness mushy pictures of the couple and what surprises Karan has planned for his lady love. Well, it appears that Tejasswi herself is “dying of FOMO" (fear of missing out) as the actor is not ready to reveal the details of his Valentine’s day surprise.

The actress told India Today that she has been asking Karan about Valentine’s day, but he is not ready to include her in the planning. “It’s not like it’s my birthday that he has to plan it. It’s Valentine’s Day, so we can plan it together,” she said adding that her biggest problem is FOMO and with Karan not sharing the details – she is getting irritated.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house, and despite the ups and downs, the couple continues to go strong.

