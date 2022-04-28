Tejasswi Prakash Screams As Fan Falls While Taking Selfie With Naagin 6 Star; Video Goes Viral

Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash on Wednesday surprised her boyfriend Karan Kundrra as she visited the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, wherein the latter is a host. However, the actress got mobbed when a swarm of fans surrounded her outside the sets for selfies and autographs.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Tejasswi is surrounded by her fans gathered outside the sets of the dancing reality show to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. At one point, Tejasswi screams in fear when one of her female fans almost falls while taking a selfie with the actress. Tejasswi’s reaction in the video is breaking the internet. Check out here:

Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy with the shoot of Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors and is also the jailor of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. Reports have been doing the rounds that Shehnaaz Gill might replace Karan Kundrra as the jailor in Lock Upp. However, there has been no confirmation on the same. Karan and Tejasswi fell in love on Bigg Boss 15 and have been inseparable ever since they came out of the show.

Tejasswi Prakash has come a long way from her initial days as a struggling artist. The winner of Bigg Boss season 15 is the protagonist in Naagin season six and has garnered a huge fan following after winning the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Most recently, an old audition tape of the actress went viral online and garnered much love appreciation. Tejasswi has worked in television serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and more.

