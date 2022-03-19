Tejasswi Prakash Sends Fans into Frenzy As She Posts Holi Pic With Karan Kundrra and Tags TejRan

Tejasswi Prakash has sent her fans into overdrive as she shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra from their Holi celebrations, and added the hashtag ‘TejRan.’ Tejasswi and Karan are fondly called TejRan by their fans. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tejasswi posted an adorable pic with Karan, wherein their faces are covered in gulaal.

Tejasswi also wished the couple’s fans a very happy Holi and added the hashtag TejRan on the picture. Notably, Tejasswi and Karan initially didn’t like their couple name ‘TejRan’ but it seems they have grown a fondness for it.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made their way to Ankita Lokhande’s star-studded Holi party on Friday. Celebrating their first together as a couple, TejRan arrived a little later than other television stars owing to Tejasswi’s work schedule. Tejasswi is currently busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6. Making their grand entry together, Karan and Tejasswi stepped out of their ride twinning in black and white ensembles.

The couple posed for the cameras together, with Karan lovingly planting a kiss on Tejasswi’s head. The couple then posed with director-casting director Mukesh Chhabra before Tejasswi addressed the TejRan fandom and thanked them for their constant support and love. She even thanked the paparazzi for their hard work.

Talking about their relationship, Karan and Tejasswi’s Roka rumours recently made headlines. It all had started after Karan was spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding marriage anniversary.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, in a recent interview, Karan confessed that he would make a better father over a good husband. He also told RJ Siddharth Kannan that he wants a daughter whereas Tejasswi wants 25 children. “Mujhe toh ek beti chahiye. Usko 25 bacche chahiye (I want one daughter but Tejasswi wants 25 kids)," Karan said. “I’ll be a principal no. I’ll have my own school, my own kids. Then I am not a father, I am a principal," he further joked.

