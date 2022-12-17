Tejasswi Prakash Shines Bright In a Bold Purple Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Pretty and Hot'

Tejasswi Prakash has surely stepped up her fashion game in the recent past. Each time the Naagin 6 actress is spotted by the paparazzi, she leaves everyone completely stunned. On Friday night too, the actress made a stylish appearance at an event in Mumbai when she also posed for paps.

In the video that has now surfaced on social media, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen sporting a glittery purple outfit. She opted for glam makeup and accessorised her look with golden earrings, bangles and a ring. The actress also tied her hair into a bun and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Soon after the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. “Tejasswi Prakash looking so pretty and hot," one of the fans wrote. “She looks stunning," another social media user shared. “One of the users called Tejasswi ‘hottest ever’ and added, “This girl is on fire". “Everything is on point…she looks pretty," another comment read. Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s video here:

Earlier this week, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted in another bold black outfit as she attended an award show in Mumbai. She sported a black leather gown with a thigh-high slit and looked stunning as always. Back then, she was also mobbed by fans and paparazzi and a video of the actress facing a chaotic situation had also gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in the lead. Besides this, it was recently reported that lovebirds Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

