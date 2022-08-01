Tejasswi Prakash Slays in Backless Top As She Attends a Party With Karan Kundrra; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give us couple goals every time they are spotted by the paparazzi. On Sunday, the TV celebrities attended producer Vanessa Walia’s Birthday bash in Mumbai. In a recent video, Karan and Tejasswi, who are fondly called Tejran by their fans, were spotted leaving the party. Party hosts Vanessa and Bunty Walia were also captured by the shutterbugs as they bid adieu to the couple.

The video was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram feed. In the video, Karan can be seen helping Teja to get inside the car. They both posed for the paparazzi before they exited the venue. Fans have flooded the comments section of the post, and one of them wrote, “Such an adorable couple.”

The Naagin actor donned a pink backless top paired with white denim. Whereas, Karan opted for a black shirt and grey pants. Apart from Karan and Tejasswi, Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, Arjun Bijlani and Aamir Ali were among others who attended the birthday bash.

Karan and Tejasswi started dating when they were inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple are much in love and their mushy moments often take the internet by storm. The couple even shared some inside visuals from the party on their Instagram stories.

The couple collaborated for a music video called Baarish Aayi Hain. The song is voiced by Shreya Ghosal and Stebin Ben. The music is scored by Javed- Mohsin and penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen as the lead actress in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, opposite Simba Nagpal. There are reports that the couple are in talks to host the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT season 2, but it has not been officially announced yet.

