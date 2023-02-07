Tejasswi Prakash Starrer Naagin 6 Gets an Extension Till April; Deets Inside

Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 has got a two-month extension on public demand. The Naagin franchise became a massive hit right from season 1 and has continued to receive love from the audience. Now, as per the latest reports, due to the massive popularity of the fantasy drama, the show will now run till April. To add more drama to the supernatural series makers have even planned to introduce a new track.

Naagin is one of the iconic shows on Indian television that has set the benchmark and tone for shape-shifting snakes, dual roles, a vengeful villain and of course romance. The sixth instalment of the franchise which premiered on TV on February 12, 2022, stars Tejasswi Prakash in the lead and despite the good TRPs, the show was all set to go off-air in February 2023.

However, a source revealed to the ETimes, “Naagin has gotten a 2 months extension and shall go off-air in April. Makers have planned to introduce a new track as the show is receiving a lot of love with Shesha (Adaa Khan) and Vishakha (Anita Hassnandani). Fans keep asking for more drama and here we are with an interesting track with Naag Lok."

The portal also reported speculations of bringing the lead Naagins from previous seasons. But there has been no confirmation regarding that. The finale of the show is expected to be grand as it may reunite all the divas in the show.

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash, she has previously starred in serials like Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Karn Sangini. She even appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Naagin 6 brought her immense popularity and made her a household name as she plays the role of protagonist. She is a shape-shifting ‘Naagin’ and has wowed her fans with her charm and acting chops. She also slipped into the character of a firangi accent girl- Kiara. Naagin 6 is helmed by Ektaa Kapoor under her production banner Balaji Telefilms.

The show also stars Mahel Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Simba Nagpal, Manit Joura, and Abhishek Verma among many others. Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm and can be watched on Voot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here