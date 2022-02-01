Tejasswi Prakash Starts Shooting for Naagin 6; See Her Photos From Show's Sets

After a lot of speculation around which actress will bag the titular role in Naagin 6, it was announced during Bigg Boss 15 grand finale that Tejasswi Prakash will be playing the shape-shifting serpent in Ekta Kapoor’s show. On Tuesday evening, the actress and the Bigg Boss 15 winner was clicked at the sets of the show in Powai. She was dressed in ethnic attire. Take a look at the photos:

Post her win, Tejasswi got just one day to spend with her parents and boyfriend, Karan Kundrra before she started shooting for the show. Reportedly, costumes were sent over to her place on January 31 for trials.

A source close to the production told Bollywood Life that the show which also stars Tejasswi’s fellow Bigg Boss housemate Simba Nagpal is going to be the most expensive season. Producer Ekta Kapoor is making Naagin 6 on a whopping budget of Rs. 130 crores.

The show, which is expected to be heavy on special effects, will start with a Basant Panchami special. Some of the actors, who have previously essayed the character of Naagin like Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, and Surbhi Chandna will be putting up special performances. Actor Pearl V Puri is also expected to be joining them.

Joining Tejasswi on the show will be veteran actors Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia, who in the past have been a part of the franchise.

Meanwhile, after winning the show, Tejasswi is on cloud nine and is making memories with her beau and Bigg Boss 15’s second runner up Karan Kundrra. Last night, they were clicked after their dinner date. On Tuesday morning, Karan visited her house before the actress left for work. She was seen looking at him from her balcony. The video shared by Karan on his Instagram handle has been receiving a lot of love from TejRan fans.

