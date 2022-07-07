Tejasswi Prakash Strikes a Regal Pose, Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Says ‘Please Return My Carpet’; See Post

Trust Tejasswi Prakash to light up your screens with her presence. The Naagin 6 actress had not just won the 15th season of Bigg Boss, but also the hearts of several fans as well. In fact, fans love to see her and Karan Kundrra. Ahead of the release of their music video, Baarish Aaya Hai, Tejas posted a few pictures from a recent photoshoot. And she looked regal!

Tejasswi posted a picture in black outfit, which she paired with a golden oversized jacket. The actress looked gorgeous, like always. She captioned the post as, “Walk in your royalty 👸”

More than the pictures, what attracted our attention was boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s comment. Dropping a hilarious message, he wrote, “Please return my carpet.. and plz saaf karke dena wapis.. bohot ganda kar dia tune laddoooo.” He also shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “When you’re wondering where’d the carpet from your grandma’s house go.”

Others also dropped their comment. Adaa Khan wrote, “Uff.” She also got videos like ‘hottie’ and ‘cutie’.

Karan and Tejasswi would be coming together on-screen for a music video. The song will be sung Sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal. Karan and Tejasswi began dating when they were inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple are much in love, and their loved up and mushy moments have taken the internet by storm. In fact, Tejasswi even posted a video with both her ‘mummas’ fans adored them completely! Karan also recently reprimanded Teja’s fan club recentlyOne of Tejasswi’s fans put out a nasty message wishing death on Karan Kundrra. Not just this, but the social media user also wrote about how the Bigg Boss 15 winner would be free if Karan passes away. Reacting to the same, Karan Kundrra took to Twitter and called it ‘lowest of lows’.

