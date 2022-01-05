Tejasswi Prakash Struggles to Pronounce 'Khush Mizaaj'; Bigg Boss Comes to Her Rescue

Bigg Boss came to the rescue of Tejasswi Prakash after she was struggling to pronounce a word correctly, in the latest episode of the reality show. Colors TV shared a promo video for today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15. In the video, Tejasswi is having her meal with Nishant Bhat. They both are seen sitting on the floor under a table.

During their conversation, Tejasswi tells Nishant that Bigg Boss cannot be her baby because her Bigg Boss is ‘khush-mizaj (lighthearted). However, Tejasswi struggles to pronounce the word despite repeated attempts.

Nishant is seen trying to help Tejasswi pronounce ‘khush-mizaaj’ properly. However, she kept on saying words like ‘khushmisaaz’, ‘khushmikaa’, ‘khushmijaaj’ and ‘khushmishaaz’. Even though Nishant continues to help her, Tejasswi’s struggle is evident.

Amidst her continuous attempts to pronounce the word correctly, Bigg Boss’ voice is heard, who correctly pronounces ‘khush-mizaaj’. The voice of Bigg Boss in the middle of Tejasswi and Nishant’s conversation makes both of them elated. While Tejasswi starts screaming while running around the house, Nishant shouts, “Bigg Boss. I love you, Bigg Boss. Maza agaya (This was fun)."

For the unversed, Tejasswi had started calling Bigg Boss her baby since October last year. In front of all the contestants, she had said, “Bigg Boss is my baby." A video of the same was shared by Colors TV at that time.

Before entering the 15th season of Bigg Boss, Tejasswi was known for her roles in several TV serials including Pehredaar Piya Ki, Swaragini-Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and Karn Sangini.

The Bigg Boss 15 finale is nearing and is expected to culminate next week. Tejasswi is one of the strong contenders for the title. Her relationship with Karan Kundrra and fights with other contestants have made her one of the favourites.

