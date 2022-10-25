Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in Anarkali Suit As She Celebrates Diwali With Karan Kundrra And Family; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the town. Their mushy PDAs and love for each other never fail to give us couple goals. Mr. Kundrra, on the other hand, is currently checking off all the boxes to become an ideal boyfriend. Karan and Tejasswi, who have been dating for a while now, have been spotted by the paparazzi along with his father SP Kundra in the city location, gracing the festival of lights in their stunning traditional attires. The Love School host can be seen celebrating Diwali with his dear father and his ladylove. Talking about their outfit, Karan wore a light pink kurta and paired it with a white pajama while Tejasswi looked elegant in an orange suit. She was seen wearing a long orange kurta with matching pants and a dupatta. She accessorized her looks with a pair of cute jhumka and kept her hair open.

As soon as the video went viral, fans gushed into the comment section and showered Diwali wishes and love to the couple with lots of fire and heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Tejasswi looks so beautiful and cute in traditional her aww a smile,” while another one said, “Tejasswi Prakash so pretty. OMG just love her in traditional. Happy Diwali.” A third fan wrote, “Happy Diwali!! Wishing you growth, prosperity, and joy. May the lights bring shine in your life, Tejasswi Prakash.” A fan got emotional and wrote, “Unexpected but just can’t express my happiness after seeing him.”

Recently, the lovebirds were spotted at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash. They shared a good bond with the director and filmmaker. Karan has worked with Ekta for a long time while Tejashwi can currently be seen in Ekta’s serial Naagin 6. The couple made a spectacular entrance at the party, and Karan’s gesture towards Tejasswi won the audience’s hearts. A video went viral from the bash in which the actor can be seen protectively wrapping his arm around his girlfriend to protect her from the crowd.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi can be currently seen in the show Naagin 6, and Karan hosts the reality show Dance Deewane Juniours.

Read all the Latest Movies News here