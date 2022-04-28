Tejasswi Prakash Surprises Beau Karan Kundrra By Visiting Dance Deewane Juniors Set; See Video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently the most talked about couple in the television industry. The couple, who met on the popular reality show Bigg Boss, has also been maintaining their relationship well outside the house. They are often spotted together attending events and parties. Recently, Tejasswi gave a special surprise to her beau by visiting him on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

The Naagin 6 actress, who is currently ruling Ekta Kapoor’s show, never leaves a chance to make Karan feel special and loved. In the middle of her busy schedule, she took some time out and reached the set of Dance Deewane Juniors to meet Karan. Karan has turned host for the show and is busy shooting for the dance reality show. A paparazzi handle has shared a video of Karan and Tejasswi posing together for the camera as they were spotted outside the sets.

Tejasswi can be seen carrying a casual avatar in a grey jumpsuit. She kept her girl-next-door image intact in a high ponytail and bubbly smile. She completed her look by opting for beige heels. Meanwhile, Karan was donning an all-white look with a white jacket, white pants and white shoes. In the video, we can see Karan looking at her watch, again and again, to keep the track of time as the shooting was going on inside the sets. After striking some poses for the camera, the couple rushed inside.

Tejasswi, just like an adorable girlfriend, captured Karan’s on-stage moment of hosting the show from backstage and posted it on her Instagram story.

Apart from Dance Deewane Juniors, Karan is also working on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, wherein he is the jailor. However, now reports are doing the rounds that due to his work commitment for the dance reality show, he might be saying goodbye to Lock Upp. He might get replaced by Shehnaaz Gill.

