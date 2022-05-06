Tejasswi Prakash Takes The Driver's Seat As She, Karan Kundrra Leave Lock Upp Set; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash had joined Karan Kundrra for a special episode of Lock Upp on Thursday. The actress was seen dressed in a black latex outfit in the special episode and soon after changed into a cute blue ensemble. The paparazzi spotted Tejasswi making her way out of the Lock Upp sets wearing a blue top and a pair of matching blue shorts with Karan in tow.

The Naagin 6 actress and the former Roadies host were seen rushing from their vanity to their car as paparazzi surrounded them. When the paparazzi requested Tejasswi to pose for a few more pictures, Tejasswi replies, “Arre, itna ho toh gaya aaj (You’ll already took many pictures today)." She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away with Karan by her side.

Fans took to the comments section and showered the duo with love. Many fans also praised Tejasswi for her short stint in Lock Upp. “Love you teju, they both are working so hard and teju Omg first time at hosting and you killed it today," wrote a fan. “Teju killed it in lockupp today such a bossbabe !!!" added another. A fan also pointed out that she was driving Karan home and wrote, “She’s driving him home such a bossbabe Teju is."

Ahead of the finale on the 7th of May, Tejasswi Prakash entered Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show as the warden. The show already has Karan Kundrra as the jailor. The episode was shot on Thursday.

The Kangana Ranaut hosted show will declare its winner this weekend. Earlier this week, Poonam Pandey was evicted from the show. The finalists now include Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Shivam Sharma. Prince Narula, who recently entered as the ‘troublemaker’, is also a part of the finale. Stay tuned to News18.com for all the Lock Upp finale updates.

