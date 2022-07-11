Tejasswi Prakash Teaches Arjun Kapoor The Naagin Hand Gesture and Fans Call It 'Cutest of All Time'

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. While the film will hit theatres on the 29th of this month, its promotions are underway in full swing. Recently, the Bollywood actor visited the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 6 and met everyone’s favourite television actress Tejasswi Prakash.

While several pictures of Arjun and Tejasswi went viral on social media, there is one video that is winning hearts. In the clip shared by a paparazzo account, Tejasswi was seen teaching Arjun Kapoor the Naagin hand gesture. Though the actor found it a little difficult initially, he completely nailed it later.

Several fans reacted to the video and called it ‘cutest’ of all on social media. One of the fans called them ‘long lost friends’. Another social media user talked about Tejasswi and wrote, “She is looking sooo gorgeous.”

In the video, Arjun Kapoor looked stunning as always in a complete black attire. He wore a black leather jacket and paired it with edgy pants. The actor added swag to his look with uber-cool goggles. On the other hand, Tejasswi looked prettiest in a silver body-hugging outfit.

Talking about the film, Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of Ek Villain which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. The action-thriller written by Tushar Hiranandani and Milap Milan Zaveri was about a criminal whose terminally ill wife was killed by a serial killer. However, the sequel will feature Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead apart from Disha Patani and John Abraham. Earlier this month, the posters of the film were released which presented the sizzling chemistry between John-Disha, Arjun-Tara and left everyone excited for the film.

